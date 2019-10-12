Gerry L. Hessel Sept. 13, 1943 - Oct. 5, 2019

Gerry L. Hessel, 76, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at her home.
Gerry was born on Sept. 13, 1943, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Lewis and Mary (Proll) Seedorf.
On Feb. 10, 1962 in Michigan City, she married Philip Hessel who survives. Also surviving are her children, Penny (Mike) VanWanzeele and Rusty (Debbie) Hessel, all of New Carlisle; five grandchildren, David (Jessica) VanWanzeele of New Carlisle, Amanda (Jim) Schwingendorf of Rolling Prairie, Scott (Stephanie) VanWanzeele of Rolling Prairie, Elaine (Jared) Sommers of Culver, and Lindsey (Billy) Stevenson of New Carlisle; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Dallas Seedorf of Michigan City; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Gerry worked in floral delivery for The Village Florist for 35 years. She was a member of Hudson Lake Church of Christ. Most importantly, Gerry enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A private family service will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com.
