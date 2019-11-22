Gernith Harold “Harry” Turner, age 64, of Stillwell, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at La Porte Hospital following an ongoing illness. Harry was born April 9, 1955, in Canoe, Kentucky, to the late Lewis and Elizabeth (Stamper) Turner.
Surviving are his sons Lewis (Stephanie) Turner of Mill Creek, Indiana, and Tim Turner of Garnett, Kansas. Also surviving are his siblings Emma (Norm) Swedersky of Stillwell, Indiana and Jimmy Turner of La Porte, Indiana. Harry is also survived by his grandchildren Joshua (Breanna) Shank, Taylor Shank, Patience Turner, Israel and Arizona Turner and his great-grandchildren Jayce and Wyatt Shank. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings Beatrice (Greg Sr.) Bowmar, Ray Tuner and Lily Turner, a nephew Nathan Corby Turner and his grandson Zachary Turner.
Harry was employed for many years in the construction industry until his retirement. He worked at AirSweep in La Porte for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors, watching movies and teaching his son Lewis to work on cars and houses. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In celebration of Harry’s life, a memorial dinner will be held from 1-5 p.m. CST on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the American Legion Post 434, 500 Grayton Road, Kingsford Heights, IN 46346.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.