Gerald P. Kunow, 65, Westville, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 6:50 a.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. William F. O'Toole officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday and from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born June 5, 1954, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Paul and Gertrude (Schultz) Kunow.
Surviving are his brother, Richard Kunow of Westville, Indiana; niece, Melissa Kunow of Michigan City, Indiana; two nephews, Matthew Kunow and Jason (Jill) Kunow, both of Michigan City, Indiana; two great-nieces, Roberta Kunow and Jayda Kunow; and a great-great-nephew, Robert Lykins.
He was a member of the V.F.W. 2536 Auxiliary and the F.O.P. Dunes Lodge 75. Gerald enjoyed watching TV and Chicago sports teams.
Contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
