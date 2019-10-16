Gerald "Jerry" E. Smith Oct. 5, 1937 - Oct. 13, 2019

Gerald "Jerry" E. Smith, 82, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Miller's Health and Rehab in La Porte, Indiana.
He was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Saint Joseph, Missouri, the son of Raymond T. Smith and Loretta M. (Setchell) Smith.
Jerry retired in 2000 from Alcoa Howmet working in sales. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam era. He was a member of the La Porte Elks Lodge 396 of La Porte, Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion Post 83 of La Porte. Jerry's biggest interest and passion in life was the Chicago Cubs. He was thrilled they finally won a World Series in 2016.
He married Donna L. (Greenlaw) Smith, on May 31, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church La Porte, Indiana, who survives.
He is also survived by his son, Marc (Kathleen) Smith of Valparaiso, Indiana; daughter, Dana (David) Henderson of La Porte, Indiana; brother, John "Jack" Smith and his wife Madeleine of La Porte, Indiana; two sisters, Joan (Calvin) Cann of Huntley, Illinois, Jean (Ron) Muhlethaler of Logansport, Indiana; seven grandchildren: Ashley, Katelyn, Zachary Smith and Abigail, Emma, Isabella and David Henderson.
Gerald "Jerry" was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Loretta Smith.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 4-8 p.m. at the Haverstock Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in La Porte, Indiana, with Father Kevin McCarthy officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery with full military honors.
The family is inviting those attending the visitation to feel free to wear Chicago Cubs apparel in honor of Jerry’s passion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 "C" St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Services are under the careful direction of Haverstock Funeral Home, 602 Maple Ave. La Porte, Indiana.
Online condolences can be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
