Gerald J. Milcarek, 75, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 1:08 p.m. in his home.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Gerald Schweitzer officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Monday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
