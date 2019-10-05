George H. Baranowski Feb. 5, 1937 - Oct. 2, 2019

George H. Baranowski, 82, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 3:40 p.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Dr. Lance Hillberg officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born Feb. 5, 1937, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Harry J. and Lillian M. (Szycholda) Baranowski. On May 17, 1992, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Paula (Shaver) Baranowski who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are son, Brian (Terry) Baranowski of Hinsdale, Illinois; three daughters, Roxanne (David) Lyness of Michigan City, Indiana, Kim (Jeff) Johnson of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, Karen (Carl) Lawson of Westville, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Kaitlin Baranowski, Kelsee Baranowski, Grahm (Joy) Adams-Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Hannah (Tyler) Crowl, Garrett Payne, George (Jodi) Payne, Keri (Pat) Payne; two great-grandchildren, Logan Adams-Johnson, Elaina Payne; being a blended family also produced numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild; four step-sons, Steve Summerlin, Wayne (Shelly) Summerlin, Jeff (Kathy) Summerlin, Greg (Becky) Summerlin; nephew, Daniel (Shelly) Baranowski. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry J. Baranowski; mother, Lillian M. Baranowski; brother, Frank Baranowski.
George attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School and graduated from Elston High School in 1954. He later enlisted in the United Army Reserve in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1964. George enjoyed music and traveling. He played trumpet in his brother Frank Baranowski's Band, and then moved to California and played drums in nightclubs and casinos throughout California, Las Vegas, Reno, and Lake Tahoe. Upon returning to Michigan City he became an officer with the Michigan City Police Department, advanced to the detective Bureau and retired following a heart attack in 1979. He then accepted a position with the prosecutor's office as chief investigator which he held for 12 years. On Dec. 1, 1990, he and his fiancé Paula opened a private practice, Mindsight Consultants that continues to offer polygraph services.
Contributions may be made to Michigan City Police Department, 1201 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.