George Allesee Jr. March 18, 1922 - Aug. 12, 2019

George Allesee Jr., 97, years old of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. George was born March 18, 1922 to George and Florence Allesee, La Porte. He was the oldest of four siblings, Margie (deceased, age 6), Dick (deceased, July 2019), Bob (Michigan), and Tom (Florida). His dad, George Allesee Sr. was Physical Director at the YMCA and his mom was active at La Porte First Baptist Church and WLOI radio station.
George enlisted as a cadet in the Army Air Corp and received his wings May 23, 1944. Nineteen day later on June 11, he married Josephine "Jo" Pate, La Porte. He then shipped out to Naples, Italy where he served as a C47 Troop Carrier Pilot in WWII. George retired from service in 1947 as a Captain, Army Air Corp.
On the GI Bill, George received his MA degree in education at Indiana University, Bloomington. He taught history, geography, and political science at LPHS and substitute taught well into his 70s where he was fondly referred to as "Mr. Chips". He also developed Intermural Basketball at LPHS as Athletic Director and was the first to introduce girls to the program. Allesee Park is named after his dad.
George and Jo had three children, George Allesee III (deceased, 1964), David and Nancy. Son, David, and wife, Shirley, live in Wisconsin. Daughter, Nancy, and husband, John Richmond, live in California.
George was blessed with two granddaughters, Sara Jo (Jon Klepp) and Maria Ann (Dwayne Sweeney) and five great-grandchildren, Paiton, Addison, Hana, Stella, Simon, with a baby girl on the way. George also had numerous nieces and nephews, who always enjoyed hearing his life stories.
George and Jo shared 67 years together, until her passing Feb. 13, 2011. They were avid IU basketball and Slicer fans. They also loved to dance at their over 40s dance club. George loved the great outdoors and was often seen walking the streets of La Porte tracking his distances. He would say "I'm going to walk around the world". Of all their wonderful experiences and memories on life's journey what they treasured most was faith and family. Their beautiful legacy will live on.
Special thanks to the community, agencies, friends, neighbors and family who made his final chapter full of love, dignity, and honor.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Allen Wright officiating. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to LPHS Athletic Dept., 602 "F" St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
