George Alexander Stavropoulos Jr., 56, of Westville, Indiana, passed away peacefully with his family around him on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at home.
George was born April 28, 1963, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to the late George and Barbara (Coslet) Stavropoulos. He is also preceded in death by his sisters Carol (Coslet) Becker and Meredith Gulstrom, and his three brothers; Christopher, Gary, and Carlton Stavropoulos.
Surviving are his loving wife, Darcy J. (Joyner) Stavropoulos, his two beautiful daughters; Darla J. Stavropoulos and Heather (Robert Brockie) M. Stavropoulos, 11 brothers and sisters; Susan (John) Keiser, Judith (Gene) Miller, Denise (Bill) Barkow, Janice (Todd) Rudnick, Cynthia Alfrey, Lisa (Bruce) Krause, Sandy Coslet, Barbara-Jean Coslet and Jo Ann (Phil) Carlson, Mark Becker and Michael Coslet; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
George was a mechanic and loved to tinker with cars, or anything that had an engine. He always said "I won't make it look pretty, but I can make it work". He was a hardworking and loving husband, father, and brother who loved to laugh. He and his shenanigans will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Edmonds and Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Visitation will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. with non-denominational service to follow at 6 p.m. Cremation to follow services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family, or to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
