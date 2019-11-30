Genevieve "Sis" Schepanek June 22, 1927 - Nov. 27, 2019

Genevieve "Sis" Schepanek, 92, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at 6 a.m. in the home of her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Tim Thoms.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Walter Rakoczy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. The Rosary will be recited Monday at 4 p.m. in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
She was born June 22, 1927, in Westville, Indiana, to the late Frank J. and Lucille (Swiniarski) Kaletha Sr. On Aug. 16, 1947, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Joseph T. Schepanek, who preceded her in death on July 17, 2004.
Surviving are daughter, Jennifer (Timothy) Thoms of Michigan City, Indiana; two granddaughters, Wendy (Chad Miller) Thoms of Warsaw, Indiana and Adrienne (Myles) Kuchik of Indianapolis, Indiana; great-grandson, Maxwell Kuchik; and great-granddaughter, Eloise Kuchik; two sisters, Delores Harris and Barbara Schillke both of Michigan City, Indiana along with several nieces and nephews; She was preceded in death by her siblings: Jeanette Washluske, Frank J. Kaletha Jr., Geraldine Hickman, Virginia Barnes, Richard Kaletha, Donald Kaletha, Edward Kaletha, Bernadine Gorski and Judy Kaletha.
Sis was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Michigan City, Indiana. She along with her husband Joe were very involved with the American Legion Skwiat Post 451 and both enjoyed dancing. Sis being a seamstress, tailoring for many individuals in the community. She enjoyed shopping, gardening especially growing tomatoes. Sis was a good friend and caregiver to many along with spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to give special appreciation for the care shown to Sis from Dunes Hospice.
Contributions may be made to Share Foundation for the Handicapped P.O. Box 400 Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
