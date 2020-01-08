Genevieve "Jenny" Reed Oct. 3, 1929 - Jan. 7, 2020

Genevieve “Jenny” Reed, 90, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Jenny was born Oct. 3, 1929, in La Porte, Indiana, to Martin and Caroline (Kurtyka) Burek. She graduated from La Porte High School 1948 and attended Winston in Chicago where she took cake and decorating classes. She was employed for 18 years in the cafeteria with the La Porte schools and was a professional cake baker. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and the Altar and Rosary Society. She loved teaching her granddaughter her Polish heritage and will be remembered for her generosity.
On Oct. 21, 1950 Jenny married Richard Reed who preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2017. She is survived by sons, David Reed of La Porte, Indiana and Daniel (Julie) Reed of La Porte, Indiana; grandchildren, Bo and Megan Reed; several nieces and nephews; siblings, Emily Deardorff of Indianapolis and Eugene Burek of La Porte.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; a son, Michael; and siblings, Wanda Slater and Edward Burek.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where a Parish Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 Bach St., La Porte, Indiana 46350 or Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.