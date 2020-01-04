Gary Dwight Heath, 67 of Michigan City, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
He was born April 6, 1952, in Valparaiso, to the late Curtis and Vera (Pozil) Heath. Gary retired from Paladin, where he made his career as a warehouse worker. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Wanatah, and truly enjoyed being a part of Shop with a Cop. Gary had a happy personality and a wonderful sense of humor. He loved to smile, socialize and cheer for the Chicago Cubs. Gary will be fondly remembered and dearly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at noon at Wanatah Funeral Chapel, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow at Faith United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Paladin.
