Freddie Mae Baker Jan. 21, 1935 - Oct. 14, 2019

Freddie Mae Baker, 84, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 11:09 p.m. in Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 123 Helen St., Michigan City, Indiana with Elder Tammy Butler officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
She was born Jan. 21, 1935, in Luxora, Arkansas, to the late Wash and Mary (Wren) Foster. On Jan. 24, 1987, in Charleston, Missouri, she married James Baker who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are two sons, Ivan Davis of Mishawaka, Indiana, Charles G. (Cynthia) Stokes Jr. of South Bend, Indiana; daughter, La Donna Stokes of Indianapolis, Indiana; eight granddaughters, Camisha Foster of Michigan City, Indiana, Kaylen (Karl) Anthony of Stockbridge, Georgia, Erica (Damon) Hewlin of Mcdonough, Georgia, Comesha Wright of Michigan City, Indiana, Camilla Orzech of Michigan City, Indiana, Terry (Ryan) Drzewiecki of Michigan City, Indiana, Briceton Stokes of Lafayette, Indiana, Eli'sha Neal of Indianapolis, Indiana; hosts of great-grandchildren; 11 step-children; brother, James (Dorothy) Foster, Silver Springs, Maryland; sister, Shirley Davis, St. Louis, Missouri; best friend, Hazel Williams; special niece, Odessa Scott; special sister, Erma Morris; two special caregivers, Tayvian Maxie, Camille Duke. She was preceded in death by both her parents; two daughters, Yvonne Hogan, Kathy Clark; son, Derrick Davis; three brothers, Robert Foster, Tyrie Foster, Johnie Foster; two sisters, Callie Mack, Elizabeth Douglas.
Freddie retired in 2003 from American National Can. She was a member of Women's Aglow, prayer band, and was very active in her church and community. She also was a volunteer for the local soup kitchen. Freddie was the matriarch of her family, often hosting large gatherings and cooking for everyone. She was best known for answering the telephone saying, "God bless you".
Contributions may be made to Women's Aglow, 1314 S. Woodlawn Ave., Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
