Frank X. Land, 97, of Wanatah passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
He was born Nov. 11, 1921, in Hanna Township to Frank X. and Millie (Hunsley) Land, Sr. and graduated from Clinton Township High School in 1939. Frank was a farmer, but worked 10 years at Kaiser Aluminum in Wanatah and eight years at Indiana General. His love was always for the farm having attended the Purdue University School of Agriculture Short Course in 1940 and was active with the La Porte County Row Crop Association.
On May 13, 1944, he married Gladys Guse, who preceded him in death in 1996. On Aug. 29, 1998, he married Jean Iseminger, who preceded him in death in 2009.
Survivors include his son, Jerry (Diane) Land of Wanatah; grandson, Jason (Margaret) Land; stepchildren, Kathleen (Steve) Johnson and Dwight Force; sister-in-law, Eileen Land of Wanatah; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Stephen; nieces, Kim Land and Chris (John) Richards; and many other loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard Land; and stepdaughter, Lorrie Morris.
A visitation will be held Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Wanatah Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Valparaiso Nazarene Church with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.