Frank W. Dabbert Jr. Dec. 4, 1926 - Aug. 31, 2019

Frank W. Dabbert Jr., 92, of Michigan City, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Horton VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Private family burial will be held at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home.
Frank was born Dec. 4, 1926, in Michigan City, to the late Frank and Lillian Dabbert.
He married Sue (Dolezal) Dabbert and she passed away on Feb. 27, 2016.
Surviving are seven children, Debbie (David) Wertz of Mishawaka, Indiana, Dawn (Larry) Sadenwater of Michigan City, Stacy (Jerry) Bowers of Jones, Michigan, Mike (Brooke) Dabbert of Goshen, Indiana, Keith Dabbert of Michigan City; Stephanie (Jay) Lustick of Valparaiso, Indiana and Nancy Wells of Maryland; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Frank is preceded in death by one son, Jeffery Dabbert and son-in-law, Forrest Wells.
Frank retired from Milton Roy, Hayes Republic after many years of service.
He enjoyed watching the Cubs, making people laugh and going to the casino. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during WW II.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
