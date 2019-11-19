Frank Robert Vincent Niva June 2, 1934 - Nov. 12, 2019

Frank Robert Vincent Niva, 85, of Silver City, New Mexico, passed away peacefully at 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at La Porte Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry (Schoening) Niva on March 29, 2013.
He was born June 2, 1934, in Quincy Township, Houghton County, Michigan, to Frans Mikael and Hilda Aurora (Pasma) Niva.
Surviving are his three children, James (Linda) Charles Niva of New Jersey, Tanya (Jim) Yanan of Indianapolis and Sonja (Mike) Lancioni of Michiana Shores; one sister, Gertrude (Robert) Antioho of Calumet, Michigan; and 15 grandchildren, Elisa, Anika, Michaela, Katryna, Nick, Ilaria, Blake, Mitch, Finn, Patrick, Jacob, Jon, James, Elena and Lauren.
Frank honorably served his country in the United States Army, during the Korean War, from 1954 to 1956. He was a proud graduate of Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Michigan with a B.S. in Engineering. Frank was the owner and founder of Process Controls Corporation for 20 years in the village of Broad Ripple, Indianapolis. PCC is a leading supplier of Controls and Process Equipment to industrial manufacturers in the Midwest. Having lived in Indianapolis, Indiana for over 50 years, retiring in Silver City, New Mexico for 18 years, Frank spent the last 6 years in La Porte, Indiana near family. He was active in various organizations and clubs such serving as President of Toast Masters International, Indianapolis Chapter, active member of the Instrument Society of America and Treasurer of Lyon’s Club of Silver City, New Mexico. Frank volunteered for the Grant County Democratic Party, Big Brothers, the Silver City Museum, the Silver City Visitor’s Center, and the Gila Native Plant Society. He was an avid outdoorsman who excelled in all winter sports, plus tennis and golf, in which he was a member of Maple Creek GC, Indianapolis and Silver City GC. Frank and his wife, Gerry, were both active in hiking all the trails throughout the Gila National Forest, New Mexico with their hiking group of friends. He was a remarkable man with a genuine smile and laugh who easily made friends out of strangers. Frank will be missed by so many.
Cremation will take place. There will be no service. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Gila Conservation Coalition, a group dedicated to protecting the Gila River ecosystem, a cause Frank and Gerry both supported. https://gila-resources-information-project.networkforgood.com/projects/27683-protect-the-gila-river.
