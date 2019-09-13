The Root Funeral Home of Michigan City would like to announce that Mr. Frank Rita, age 76, passed away at home in Michigan City on Sept. 9, 2019. Mr. Rita was born on Feb. 24, 1943, to his parents the late Francis and Marion Rita, in Chicago, Illinois.
Mr. Rita is survived by his son Ted and his wife Kristina and their son Avery Rita.
Mr. Rita is also survived by one brother Robert Rita and had one sister who has passed Mrs. Maryann Martz
Mr. Rita was a gifted Engineer and was self Employed. He was retired from the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad and was an avid volunteer at the Hesston Steam Museum. Mr. Rita loved Machining mechanical parts, cooking and working with and on model trains.
The family wished to pass on that anyone willing to give donations please do so to the Hesston Steam Museum, 1201E CR-1000N, La Porte, Indiana, 46350.
As requested by Mr. Rita and his family no services will be conducted.
