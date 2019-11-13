Frank E. Brown, 85, of Michigan City, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at noon at the Root Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
Frank was born July 1, 1934, in Pine Township, Indiana, to the late Elmer and Esther Brown.
On Oct. 19, 2001 he married Genowefa Brown who is surviving.
Also surviving are three daughters, Sandra (Rick) Smales, Brenda L. (Duane) Hedrick and Connie J. (Roger) Wagner; one son, Daniel P. (Pam) Brown; two step-children, Mirek (Eva) Matyszczyk and Reneta (Gus) Rosada; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna (David) Raia and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by one sister, Lois White and one grandson, Roger Wagner Jr.
He was retired from Brown, Inc. after 47 years of service.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.