Frances "Fran" C. Utpatel, 95, of Michigan City, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Rittenhouse in Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Church.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Fran was born Aug. 9, 1924 to the late Joseph and Antonia (Skowzonek) Potkey.
She married John Utpatel who is preceding her in death.
Surviving is one daughter, Pamela J. (Steven) Folenauer, one son, Douglas W. (Patricia) Utpatel; 10 grandchildren, Michael, Bryan, Todd, Lisa, Joshua, Jacob, Robert, George, Bill and Jeffrey; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by one brother Joseph and four sisters, Sophie, Helen, Josephine and Ann.
She worked at Karsteens for many years as a salesperson and then worked for Arno Tape before retiring.
She was a member of Queen of All Saints Church and Women of the Moose Chapter #935. She loved walking at the mall and doing ceramics. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made Dunes Hospice.
