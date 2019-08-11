Frances A. Lysaught Aug. 21, 1941 - Aug. 7, 2019

Fran passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Rittenhouse Village in Michigan City, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1941. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and Purdue University and a lifelong resident of Long Beach, Indiana.
Fran will be remembered at a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of All Saints Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave. at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, with visitation at 9 a.m. in the Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Ellyn Parcels (Tom Allen) of Coloma, Michigan; her beloved son, Tom Parcels of La Porte, Indiana; and precious granddaughter, Miren Allen. She is survived by siblings Mary Stark (Bob) of Michigan City, Indiana, Mary Beth McAvoy (Donna Tickman) of Wheeling, Illinois, Jim Lysaught (Sharon) of Mequon, Wisconsin, Patsy Oser (David) of Astoria, Oregon, and Therese Lysaught of Wilmette, Illinois.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Margie Lysaught; her twin brother, Ed Lysaught (Eden) of Long Beach, Indiana; and sister, Geraldine Lysaught.
Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Fran will be remembered for her dramatic personality and wit. She was a delight to be around and brightened up the room when she entered, living up to her nickname Queenie.
Fran was a devoted teacher in both the Michigan City and Chicago Public Schools. She loved teaching literature and writing. She cherished her students and loved seeing them as adults in the community. She also worked in real estate and was her own best customer.
Funeral arrangements through Root Funeral Home.
