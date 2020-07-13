Florence G. Kaiser, 96, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:10 p.m. in Aperion Care Arbors at Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
