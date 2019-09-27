Evelyn P. Parker Nov. 10, 1928 - Sept. 26, 2019

Evelyn P. Parker, 90, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Brentwood Assisted Living in La Porte, Indiana.
She was born Nov. 10, 1928, in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of Oved Earl Holmes and Effie Louise (Tifft) Holmes.
Longtime member of First United Methodist Church. Evelyn loved to travel and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed bowling, playing card games, picture puzzles, word search puzzles and reading. She was a big Cubs Fan. She loves all kinds of sports especially with her loving grandchildren.
On Sept. 4, 1948, in La Porte, she married Glen A. Parker who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy (Craig) Kneifel of Kouts, Indiana, Linda Parker of Tampa, Florida; two sons, Jeff Parker of Tampa, Florida, Dan (Linda-deceased) Parker of La Porte, Indiana; five grandchildren, Jacob, Keegan, Broc, Hunter, Parker.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, Keith Parker, three brothers and a sister.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana where the family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 29 from 1 p.m. until service time. A life celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Aids Research.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
