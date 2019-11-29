Evelyn Marie Carpenter lived a good long life and passed away as comfortably as possible on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1929, the first child of William and Hazel Mulloy in their home in Hanna, Indiana. Evelyn often expressed her gratitude for a life well lived. She was a good soul, supporting friends in need. She was blessed with dear lifelong friends and cherished Florida friends. Evelyn was a very talented hand stitch quilter, an avid reader, a competitive card player, and a bit of a character. She was a lifelong member of the Hanna Methodist Church.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Anna Skiles (Gary) and Julie Young (Dave); grandchildren, Gretchen Skiles, Sara Sech (Justin), and Ryan Young; great-grandchildren, Landon and Henry Sech. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman and son, Dale.
A celebration of life will be arranged in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Dunes Hospice, Avalon Care Facility of Valparaiso, or Hanna United Methodist Church.
