Evelyn "June" Brown Aug. 3, 1926 - Oct. 4, 2019

Evelyn "June" Brown, 93, of La Porte, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.
June was born on Aug. 3, 1926, in Garrett, Indiana, to Harry W. and Minnie R. (King) Rosenberry.
On Nov. 26, 1952, in La Porte, she married William M. Brown who preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Connie Miller of Homosassa, Florida, Jennifer (Steven) Miller of La Porte, and Kevin Brown of La Porte; seven grandchildren, Michael Stasney of South Carolina, Patty Torman of Florida, Lorie (Brant) Spiewak of Wisconsin, Kathy (Michael) Martin of Florida, David Stasney of Arkansas, Heather Dolch of Tennessee, and Samantha (Michael) Woolfork of Tennessee; 16 great-grandchildren; Spencer, Chandler, Connor, Michael, Christopher, Melanie, Melissa, Michelle, Meghan, Adeline, Madison, Adalyn, Jaidyn, Evelyn, Antiana and Marianna; three great-great-grandchildren, Ryder, Jacob and Noah; brother, Larry Rosenberry of Syracuse; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents; daughter, Michelle Schmednecht; brother, Kent Rosenberry; and great-grandchild, Michael Martin.
June was a homemaker. Her favorite past times included cooking, quilting and most importantly, spending time with family.
A Graveside Service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Pine Lake Cemetery with Pastor Bob Vale officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Northwest Indiana Office, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
