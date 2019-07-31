Eugene Louis Satkoski June 17, 1931 - July 28, 2019

Eugene Louis Satkoski, 88, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Eugene was born June 17, 1931, in La Porte, to the late Louis and Mary (Saya) Satkoski.
Eugene was an assistant trust officer with 1st National Bank of La Porte for over 30 years. He finished his career with the Westville Correction Center for 10 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Eugene served in U.S. Army and played in the Army band. He was a decades long weekend musician in numerous bands.
On Sept. 20, 1958 Eugene married Deanne “Shelley” Bunde who preceded him in death on July 21, 2019.
Eugene leaves behind a son, Paul Satkoski of La Porte; a daughter, Karen Reed of Zionsville, Indiana; three grandchildren; Stephanie, Ana and Alex Reed; a sister, Norma Sass of La Porte; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C St., La Porte, Indiana. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. in the funeral home on Saturday. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish or the Charity of the Donor’s Choice.
