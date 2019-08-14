Eugene F. Wiegand April 20, 1923 - Aug. 12, 2019

Eugene F. Wiegand, 96, formerly of Michigan City, Indiana, and recently of Fishers, Indiana, died Aug. 12, 2019, in Fishers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Queen of All Saints Church in Michigan City. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 16, at Root Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday at the Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints from 9-10 a.m.
Eugene was born April 20, 1923, in Michigan City to Henry C. and Agnes H. (O'Connor) Wiegand, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from St. Mary's High School and was a 45-year U.S. Postal Service employee. He was a veteran of World War II.
Eugene is survived by nine children: Mary (Russ) Lupo of Naperville, Illinois; Joan (Brian) Smith of Warsaw, Indiana; Pauline (John) Hoffman of Yardley, Pennsylvania; Henry (Marie) Wiegand of Indianapolis, Indiana; Patricia Dunne (Paul Furcolow) of Brown Deer, Wisconsin; Steve Wiegand of Indianapolis; Jim (Mary) Wiegand of Carmel, Indiana; Sandra Wiegand (Rich Horner) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Linda (Neil) O'Malley of Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Also surviving him are his siblings, Edward (Lisa) Wiegand of Tucson, Arizona; Frank (Molly) Wiegand of Bushnell, Florida; Helen (Robert) Mossberger of Manteca, California; and Marjorie (John) Jensik of Grapevine, Texas.
He is also survived by five stepchildren, JoAnne Carow of Toledo, Ohio; Susan (Ken) Simpson of Wickenburg, Arizona; Charles V. Carow Jr. of Lillooet, British Columbia; Curtiss (Caitlin) Carow of Las Vegas; and Janelle Carow of Artesia, New Mexico; as well as dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eugene is preceded in death by his first wife, Dolores Kolasa Wiegand; and his second wife, Nell Ritchie Carow Wiegand, and two children, infants Anne and Michael. Three sisters, Elizabeth Regan, Maxine Drost and Maureen George, preceded him in death, as did two brothers, Lee Wiegand and Charles Wiegand.
Steadfast and ascetic, Eugene rode his bike and carried his lunch to work at the post office, and with Dolores put all nine kids through college. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the parish council at Queen of All Saints and enjoyed bowling, playing cards and watching sports and horseracing. He seemed to know everyone in Michigan City. Eugene maintained his wit and sense of humor until his final days. He will be missed.
Donations in his honor may be made to Brother Andre Medical Centre's Visitation Maternity Ward at Holy Cross Parish in Nairobi (Dandora), Kenya.
