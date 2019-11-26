Esther M. Houston Jan. 20, 1932 - Nov. 23, 2019

Esther M. Houston, 87, of Elkhart, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Elkhart Center for Hospice Care.
Esther was born in Milford on Jan. 20, 1932, the daughter of Andrew and Louise (Stieglitz) Rapp. She graduated from New Paris High School with the Class of ’50 and on May 21, 1966 she married John F. Houston (Sr.), who preceded her in death on June 14, 2008 after 42 years of marriage.
Esther retired from the office at Miles Laboratories in 1995 after 24 years there. She was a member of Creekside Church of the Brethren, was a lifetime member of the DAV Post #19 Auxiliary, and she was a past State Commander at which time she was awarded the distinction and title of Kentucky Colonel. She was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Elkhart Lodge #599 and the American Legion Post #143 in Bristol.
Esther enjoyed the time spent with family and friends, cherished her grandchildren and enjoyed caring for her “grand-dogs”.
In addition to her husband, Esther was also preceded in death by her brothers, Elmer, Floyd and Harry Rapp and her sisters, Rose and Mildred Rapp and Lucille Smith.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Kim (Dale) Brown of Elkhart, step-son, John (Crystal) Houston Jr. of Pattaya, Thailand, step-daughter, Georgia (Mike) Smith of Fairdealing Missouri; grandchildren, Heather (Wiley) Gladney of Appleton Wisconsin, Joshua (Angela) Houston of Mascoutah, Illinois, Ben Houston of Woodbury, Tennessee and Michelle (Bobby) Carter and Shawna (Jonny) Sparks, both of Fairdealing Missouri; seven great-grandchildren and her brother, George Rapp of Sacramento, California.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. where friends may call from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday. Entombment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family’s preferred memorials are the DAV Post #19 Auxiliary, 1205 Middleton Run Road, Elkhart, IN 46516 or the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To share a remembrance of Esther or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
