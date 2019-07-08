Estelle Irene Schreiber Katz, one of seven sisters, was born in New York City on Dec. 15, 1919. She lived in Dixon, Tennessee and Columbus, Ohio before her family moved to Michigan City when she was 19. After a year in business school she returned to Michigan City where she met and married the love of her life, Julius Katz. They were married for over 60 years and had one daughter, Kathy, with whom she had an extra special bond – the same birthday.
Estelle was a member of Sinai Temple her entire adult life. She was also an active member of sisterhood. She worked for many years at St. Anthony Hospital in medical records and after retirement continued on as a volunteer in the gift shop.
Estelle was one of those special people that you never forgot once you met her. She was funny, vibrant and active to the very end – living independently and still driving. She passed away on July 6 at the age of 99.
A life well lived.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sinai Temple, 2800 Franklin St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rabbi Dickman officiating.
Burial will follow at Sinai Temple Cemetery in Michigan City, Indiana.
Memorials in Estelle’s name may be given to Sinai Temple.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
