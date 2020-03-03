Ernest L. Blair, 76, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3:39 p.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Justin Chadwick officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
