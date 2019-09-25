Ernest J. Serhal Feb. 25, 1930 - Aug. 28, 2019

Ernest J. "Ernie" Serhal, 89, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 2:20 p.m. in Symphony of Chesterton, Chesterton, Indiana.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Michigan City Christian Church, 11232 W. Earl Road, Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor Kim Cole officiating. Private burial will take place in Carmel Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., Saturday at the church. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
He was born Feb. 25, 1930, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Anthony E. and Zahay (Daher) Serhal Sr. On June 19, 1954, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Barbara Simmons who preceded him on Oct. 19, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Val (Van) Pudlo of Michigan City, Indiana and Enise (Bob) Withers of La Porte, Indiana; two sons, Al (Patty) Serhal of Grayson, Kentucky and David (Dana) Serhal of Hobe Sound, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley VanScyoc of Michigan City, Indiana; and brother, Robert (Joan) Serhal of West Lafayette, Indiana.
He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Margaret Tabisz, Ruth Komp, Alice Morse and Martha Serhal; five brothers, Anthony, Joseph, Naseb, Edward and Ernest Serhal; and his son-in-law Michael Grooms.
Ernie had worked as a welder at Clark Equipment, Joy Mfg. and as a supervisor at Michigan City Port Authority. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict and a member of American Legion Skwiat Post 451 and a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Ernie enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and having his family around him. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
Contributions may be made to Hippo Valley Christian Mission, P.O. Box 686, Grayson, KY 41143.
