Eric A. Merchant Oct. 30, 1978 - Aug. 6, 2019

Eric A. Merchant, age 40, of Hudson Lake, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1978, in La Porte, Indiana, to Randy and Laura Merchant. Eric lived his entire life in the La Porte area and attended La Porte schools. He worked for AA Rain Tite Roofing.
Eric is survived by his mother: Laura Orsborn-Pearson; son: Randall Claude Merchant; brother: Andrew Merchant; sister: Jessica Worley. Also surviving are aunts: Sherry (Don) Burger and Pam Reed; uncle: Marvin (Shirleen) Orsborn; several nieces and nephews: Kaitlin, Nigel, Andrew Jr., Cameron, Jaxton, Gabriell, Ayden and Avery.
Eric is preceded in death by his “Big Daddy” Randy Merchant; brother: Jason Orsborn; grandparents: Edith Orsborn-Gorski-Kirsh and Emil Gorski, Claude “Bud” and Ruth Merchant; niece: Madison Merchant; uncles: Chuck and Jack Orsborn.
There will be no visitation, Eric will be cremated and laid to rest with his brother Jason.
A Memorial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Kesling Park Shelter #1 with a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Bob Vale officiating.
Dinner will follow service. Donations may be made to the family at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.