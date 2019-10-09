Emelia Czarnecki of Madison, Wisconsin, died on Oct. 4, 2019. She was 102 years old.
Emelia and her husband Edward raised three children in Michigan City. She moved to Madison in 2000 and had many happy years there.
Emelia was a strong person with great determination and a kind heart. Her wisdom, perceptiveness, enthusiasm for life, sense of humor and love of music will be remembered by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter Annette Czarnecki and her extended family, her grandchildren Christina Kutch (husband Ian, children Ethan and Emelia), Matthew Czarnecki and Angela Cooper, her daughter-in-law Jane Czarnecki, and her many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Root Funeral home from 8:30-9:30 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at Notre Dame Church in Michigan City.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Emelia can be made to the Oakwood Foundation: https://www.oakwoodvillage.net/support-us
