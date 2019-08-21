Elton True Clark Sept. 23, 1935 - Aug. 15, 2019

Elton True Clark passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center due to heart complications on Aug. 15, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1935, in Gorham, Maine, to the late Ernest Clark and Mary Gladys Hennesey Clark, and raised in Standish, Maine. He was married on June 23, 1961, to Jane Sawyer Clark, who preceded him in death on June 11, 2015.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Robert Clark and Milton Clark.
He is survived by his brother, Raymond Clark; his children, Todd (Stacy Miller), Kelly Bloode (Brian) and Craig (Ginger); his grandchildren, Brian, Zachery (Krista), Delaney, Lindsey, Jordyn and Jensen; his great-grandchildren, Ava, Ian and Leo; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He proudly served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 to 1958, and remained a member of the American Legion throughout his life. He moved from Maine to Rolling Prairie, Indiana in 1964 and to Pleasant Grove, Alabama in 1985. He returned home to New Carlisle, Indiana in 1994, when he retired after a successful career of almost 30 years at U.S. Steel.
He was a lifelong golfer, and was a member and regular visitor at Briar Leaf Golf Club, even in the last months of his life. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He took pride in caring for his home, and was meticulous in maintaining his lawn and plants. He enjoyed the daily crossword, jigsaw puzzles and discussing his favorite television programs. Most of all, he was dedicated to his family and was selflessly devoted to his wife’s care during her long battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In accordance with his wishes, his family will celebrate his life with a private graveside service. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Legion Post 297 (486 E. Michigan St., New Carlisle, Indiana 46552).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.