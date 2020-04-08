Elmer Richard “Whitey” Hak, 92, of Sawyer passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home in the care of his family.
A private family funeral was held at Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman and a public Celebration of Life will be held later. Final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery, Three Oaks. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 5701 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, MI 49125, InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, for Ministry of Susan Nathan, P.O.Box 7895, Madison, WI 53791-9703 or Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com
