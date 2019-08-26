Elizabeth Wiegand Sept. 25, 1931 - Aug. 23, 2019

Elizabeth "Betty" Grieger Wiegand, 87, of Michigan City, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Aperion The Arbors in Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church with the Rev. Jordan Fetcko, officiating. Burial will follow in Saint Stanislaus Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home and on Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Church.
Betty was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Michigan City, to the late Leo and Ella M. (Schaumenn) Grieger.
On June 17, 1950, in Michigan City, she married Lee Wiegand who passed away on Sept. 28, 2009.
Surviving are four children, Christine (Thomas) Long, Susan Wiegand, Elaine Wiegand and David (Doriann) Wiegand; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by one brother Leroy Grieger.
Betty was a retired organ and piano teacher for the Michigan City Area. She also volunteered many hours at St. Anthony Hospital.
She was a member of Queen of All Saints Church, Spirituality Commission, former member of the Peace and Social Justice Commission and a member of the Rosary Sodality. Betty also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary and the Tri-Kappa Sorority Delta Mu Chapter.
Elizabeth was a member of the Texas Women's University Repository for Renowned Woman Composers and her picture performing on the organ hung in the Blagg-Huey Library at the University. Publicity named her "Queen of the Keyboard."
Remington Registry Biographies in New York recognized her with the World Peace Award for Interfaith Music in 2014, the Lifetime Achievement Award for a Distinguished Career in 2015, the Visionary Award for Humanitarian Contributions in 2015. The book "Inspiring the Youth of America" made top 12 in the New York Times review and was featured with 12 other books in the book review section. Her picture was on the cover of the book.
National Federation of Music Clubs established a named scholarship in her name: Elizabeth Grieger Wiegand Sacred Music of Faiths in 1984. Sigma Alpha Iota International Honorary Music Fraternity National Board recognized her with Emeritus Membership in 2015 and she is a member of the Pan's Legacy.
Elizabeth hosted her own program on Channel 99 T.V. with colleague George Mares, tenor, and they presented many programs at nursing and rest homes.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.