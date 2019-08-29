Elizabeth Sardon July 10, 1952 - Aug. 26, 2019

Elizabeth Sardon, 67, of Long Beach, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois.
She was born July 10, 1952, in Camiling, Tarlac Philippines, to Major Zoilo and Victorina (Espino) Caolboy.
Elizabeth received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from St. Luke’s College of Nursing. She managed her husband, Dr. Danny Sardon’s surgical practice. Elizabeth was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church, Michigan City and member of Couples for Christ.
On Sept. 11, 1976, in Red Bank, New Jersey, at St. James Church, she married, Danny Sardon, who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Cherisse (Kelly) Sardon Garrity of Minneapolis and Brian (Meghan Mulcahy) Sardon of River Forest, Illinois; two sisters, Myrna Guillermo of Tarlac, Philippines and Carolyn (Ferdinand) Tinio of Cliffside Park, New Jersey; one brother, Ramon (Melba) Caolboy of Tarlac Philippines; brothers-in-law, Rey (Cynthia) Sardon of La Porte, Hernan (Stephany) Sardon of Michigan City and Rene Sardon of San Diego, CA; nephew, Marco (Amber) Tinio of Chicago, Illinois; six grandchildren, Maya, Sebastian, Malia, Maci, Bennett and Owen; great nephew and niece, Liam and Colette.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Dianalyn Caolboy; father-in-law, Alejo Sardon; mother-in-law, Felicisima Sardon; sisters-in-law, Corazon Sardon and Juliet Caolboy; and brother-in-law, Julio Angelito Guillermo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1005 Moore Road, Michigan City, Indiana, 46360 with Father Selvaraj Selladurai officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100. Visitation and viewing will be also held at Notre Dame Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. A Prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for Couples for Christ, in memory of Elizabeth Sardon.
