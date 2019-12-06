Elizabeth "Betty" Bigda, 83, of Michigan City, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Rittenhouse in Michigan City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Church. Cremation will follow the Mass.

Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.