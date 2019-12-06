Elizabeth "Betty" Bigda, 83, of Michigan City, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Rittenhouse in Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church with Rev. Kevin Huber Officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Church. Cremation will follow the funeral Mass.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Elizabeth was born Dec. 31, 1935, in Michigan City, to the late John Webb and Mary (Moscan) Luce.
On Aug. 27, 1956, in Michigan City, she married Edwin Bigda who is surviving in Michigan City.
Also surviving is one daughter, Ann Black; two sons; Michael Bigda and Stephen Bigda; three grandsons, Michael, Matthew (Amanda) and Gregory Black; and one great-grandson, Vincent and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by one brother Dr. John W. "Jack" Luce.
Elizabeth was a retired medical assistant for the medical group in Michigan City.
She was a member Queen of all Saints Church, the Historical Review Board and a Charter Member of the F.O.P. Aux.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Fund.
