Eleanor Josephine (Demorotski) Warnke, age 92, peacefully, in her sleep, passed from this life over to her next and final adventure on April 4, 2020. Eleanor was born in Chesterton, Indiana on Nov. 9, 1927. She was the daughter of Steven and Laura (Wisemann) Demorotski and was second of two children. She was raised on her mother’s farm in Westville Indiana, the site of the Purdue Northwest Westville Campus. Eleanor was very proud of the fact that she graduated from Westville High School, Class of 1945, and religiously attended the Westville High School class reunions for many years.
On Aug. 9, 1947, she married Royal E. Warnke. Together with Royal’s parents, George and Evelyn Warnke, they lived and worked on the family dairy farm located on Johnson Road in Michigan City. They had two daughters: Jane Warnke (Greg) Hyer of Cross Plains, Wisconsin and Jean Dolezal (Jon) Wisnieski of Crossville, Tennessee.
