Eleanor A. Mannia, 94, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Eleanor was born Nov. 8, 1924, in La Porte, Indiana, to Antonina Mizera and Ignatius Witka.
On May 14, 1949, Eleanor married Gregory Mannia, who preceded her in death on April 13, 2017.
Eleanor had worked in La Porte at the Indiana Unemployment Office and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Rosary Sodality.
Eleanor is survived by a son, Gregory (Donna) Mannia of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four daughters, Carole Mannia of Valparaiso, Indiana, Mary (Peter) Nielsen of La Porte, Indiana, Janet Hatton of North Judson, Indiana, and Margaret (Larry) Garrett of La Porte, Indiana; six grandchildren, Nicholas Strohl, Shara Hatton, Nicki, Scotty and Tony Mannia, and Ashley Nielsen and two great-grandchildren, Penelopi and Audrey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Pauline, Agnes and Ann; four brothers, Stanley, Bartholomew, Joseph, and Jude.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C Street, La Porte, Indiana. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C Street, La Porte, Indiana 46350 or Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 E. Day Road, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.