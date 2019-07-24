Effie Lee Williams Nov. 20, 1923 - July 20, 2019

Effie Lee Harmon-Williams, was born Nov. 20, 1923, in Lizella, Georgia, to Ben and Carrie (Dupree) Harmon. On Aug. 14, 1963, she married Joseph D. Williams in Michigan City, Indiana. Joseph preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 2008.
Never straying away from her church upbringing, Effie made New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Michigan City her church home. In her later years, Effie enjoyed attending the early morning church services. When her health no longer permitted her to attend church in person, she participated in spirit.
After retiring as a housekeeper, Effie enjoyed cooking, watching her soap-operas, westerns, action movies, while spending time with her family and friends.
Saturday, July 20, 2019 Effie passed after a brief illness. Effie leaves behind a very special niece Virginia F. Isaac of Michigan City; very special great-nephew Michael A. Jones, Jr. of Michigan City; very special brother Elmon Harmon of Michigan City; special niece Nedra K. (Michael) Jones of Michigan City; special great-niece Ashley J. Isaac of Michigan City; brothers, John Harmon of Warner Robbins, Georgia, Love (Geraldine) Harmon of Macon, Georgia, Robert Harmon of Macon, Georgia, Bobby Harmon of Macon, Georgia, Paul (Lois) Harmon of Lizella, Georgia, and, Ben (Veronica) Harmon of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; special step-granddaughter, Emma Anderson of Chicago and, many nephews and nieces.
Effie is preceded in death by, her parents; sisters, Frances Walker, Inez Blash, and Lela McElroy; brothers, John Jones, Bennie Slocomb, Reily Rhines, Earlie Harmon, and, Ira Harmon; and step-daughter, Eldvonnia Howard.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. July 26, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church followed by the funeral services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jacarra Williams to officiate. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
