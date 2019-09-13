Edward L. Borkowski Sr. May 31, 1933-Sept. 10, 2019

Edward L. Borkowski, 86, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at La Porte Hospital in La Porte, Indiana.
He was born May 31, 1933, in South Bend, Indiana, the son of Gus and Mary (Roblewski).
He was a member of the PRCU Club. He loved riding around in his dune buggy, listening to polka music, and socializing. Special thoughts to Annie Peters a very special friend.
He is survived by his four sons, Ed (Linda) Borkowski, Jr., David (Denise) Borkowski, Keven Borkowski, Derek (Cassandra) Borkowski; daughter, Karen (Gary) Spencer; two brothers, Art Borkowski and Rich Borkowski; sister, Josie; 22 grandchildren, Tonya Borkowski, Mark Borkowski, Andrea Williams, Dustin Williams, Alicia Williams, Shannon Manso, Amanda Lidgard, Tiffany Pinkerton, Chad Lawson, Ashley Hopkins, Alexis Borkowski, Keven Borkowski Jr., Autumn Hernandez (Borkowski), Brad West, Jason West, Hunter Swistek, Riley Swistek, Ciera McMahon, Marissa Swistek, Stella Rae Borkowski, Justin Mashione and Travis Hatchel; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Gail (Skinner); a daughter, Karla; two brothers, Ray and June; a sister, Helen; and a grandchild, Erica West.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will host a gathering on Monday, Sept 16, from 4 until 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
