Edward John Fredlake April 17, 1963 - Nov. 17, 2019

Edward John Fredlake, 56, of Edwardsburg, passed away at 4:42 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in his residence following a six month illness.
Ed was born April 17, 1963, in South Bend, to the late Martha C. (Taghon) and James J. Fredlake and was a lifetime Michiana area residence.
He is survived by his six sisters, Celeste A. Fredlake of La Porte, Diane L. Coch (Jim) of Franklin, Ohio, Claire M. Lawler (Jim) of South Bend, Laurie Lubs (Larry) of Carmel, Indiana, Shelly Whitney (Ron) of Granger, and Mary Anne Luczkowski (Shawn) of South Bend; four brothers, Craig J. Fredlake (Diana Wozny) of Vandalia, Michigan, Paul J. Fredlake (Sue) of Summerville, South Carolina, John A. Fredlake (Lisa) of Granger, Indiana and Robert L. Fredlake of Edwardsburg; 24 nieces and nephews; and 29 great-nieces and nephews.
Ed was employed as Transportation Manager for Troyer Foods of Goshen.
Though our time together was not nearly long enough, you were a true blessing. You knew no strangers, everyone was your friend. You didn't "sweat the small stuff", but loved life and taught us to do the same. You had a unique gift to be able to make everyone laugh. Your nieces and nephews adored you and have so many amazing memories of Uncle Ed.
You demonstrated strength, courage, and faith in dire circumstances that left your siblings in awe. You are loved and will be greatly missed by all!!
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Edwardsburg with Rev. Robert Flickinger officiating. The family will receive friends to celebrate Ed's life from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Resources for Elkhart County, 23971 U.S. Highway 33, Elkhart, IN 46517 or Cass County Cancer Service, P.O. Box 676, Edwardsburg, MI, 49112. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.