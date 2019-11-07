Eduardo Martinez May 8, 1961 - Nov. 4, 2019

Eduardo Martinez, 57, of Michigan City, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Michigan City.
A viewing will be held on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Cremation will follow viewing.
Eduardo was born May 8, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, to Macario and Guadalupe (Guevara) Martinez. His father is preceding him in death and his mother is surviving in Michigan City.
On Sept. 25, 2010 he married Nichole Cobe Martinez who is surviving.
Also surviving is one daughter, Gabriella Marie Martinez; one son, Christopher John Martinez; one grandson, Mason Brown; one sister, Adriana (Frank) Adamski; one brother, Sergio (Lana) Martinez; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He was a retired from restaurant management.
Eddie loved enjoying time with family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He enjoyed cooking, watching John Wayne movies and sports. He was loved by many. He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to the family.
