Edna Rose "Rosemary" Goff Feb. 21, 1925 - July 28, 2019

Edna Rose “Rosemary” Goff, 94, of La Porte went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born on Feb. 21, 1925, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to Elmer and Mary (Rupenthal) Soltwedel.
Rosemary lived most of her life in La Porte graduating from La Porte High School in 1944. She was a longtime member of St Joseph Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, St. Margaret Circle, the Funeral Dinner Committee and helped with cleaning the church. She worked in the Deli Department at Al’s East Grocery store for 20 years and volunteered at the La Porte Hospital for 15 years.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her precious great-granddaughter, Sofia Grace Komp; grandson, Timothy David Goff; and granddaughter, Keela Ann Goff. She was also preceded by her parents; and brothers, Thomas and William Soltwedel.
She is survived by her children, Roselyn (Perry) Oberholtzer of Walkerton, David Goff of Las Vegas, Nevada, Linda (Jack) Quartuccio of Lake Orion, Michigan, Larry Goff of La Porte, and Kim Beatty of Lake Worth, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; her brother, Carl (Doris Jo) Soltwedel of Fountain, Colorado; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A Parish Vigil service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C St., La Porte. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Rev. Ian Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A meal will take place at the St. Joseph School Cafeteria following the burial.
Memorial contributions can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
