Dr. Kevin M. Groch, currently of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019.
He was the brother of Dennis A. Groch of St. Petersburg, Florida and the late Richard J. Groch. He is also survived by cousins Becky and Steve Wilham (South Bend, Indiana) and Barbara and William Freese (La Porte, Indiana) .
Born in Michigan City, Indiana to the late Marion and Rose (Bogenski) Groch, he attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School and then graduated from Elston Senior High School. He served in the Navy, prior to attending North Carolina State University. There, Kevin excelled academically, earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Biochemistry. He went on for his Ph.D. in Human Cancer Biology and became a post-doctoral fellow in the Department of Human Oncology, both at the University of Wisconsin. His professional career started as a senior research scientist and ultimately led to a high ranking Information Technology Manager overseeing research grants for the National Institute of Health in Health and Bio-Informatics. He retired from Leidos, Frederick, Maryland, in 2015. Many of his colleagues over the years became close friends. His loss will be sorely missed.
Service and Interment will be private. Online tributes may be left at www.Charlesszeiler.com.
