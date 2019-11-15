Douglas W. VanDusen, 62, of Union Mills, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at home.
He was born Jan. 21, 1957, in La Porte, to Frank and Carol (Veach) VanDusen. On Nov. 28, 1981 he married Janet Pease who survives. Douglas is also survived by his sisters Linda Hill and Chris VanDusen. He was preceded in death by his parents.
At this time there are no services or visitation. Newhard Funeral Home in Westville is in charge of arrangements.
