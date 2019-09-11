Doug Maciejewski April 27, 1953 - Aug. 31, 2019

Doug Maciejewski, age 66, died after a lengthy illness. He was living in Elkhart, Indiana, but his heart was always in Michigan City, Indiana around Lake Michigan. He was married for over 30 years to his wife, Celine.
Doug spent many years as a mechanic and laborer, and later in life was also a minister and substance abuse counselor. He devoted many years to twelve-step groups.
One of his talents was music, playing piano and harmonica, and singing. He enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh. Nature walks and camping were another joy in his life.
There will be no services. Doug would only ask that you spread some loving kindness, and make the world a better place any way you can.
