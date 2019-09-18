Dorothy Schoff, 89, of Michigan City, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Aperion The Arbors.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in Greenwood Cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Friday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born April 17, 1930, in Michigan City, to the late Rudolph Manthey and Mary (Ingersoll) Manthey Finney.
On Sept. 4, 1948 she married Sherman Schoff who passed away on March 30, 1989.
Surviving are seven children, David M. Schoff, Tami Schoff, Michael (Linda) Schoff, Brian (Debbie) Schoff, Bruce (Tina) Schoff, Sharon (Steve) McDonald and Bob (Diane) Schoff; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She was an avid Nascar fan and loved to do scratch off tickets. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and when growing up one of her fondest memories was being a member of the Youth Club at the church. Dorothy also belonged to the American Legion Post in New Buffalo, Michigan.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.