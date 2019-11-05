Dorothy N. Wilber July 9, 1918 - Nov. 1, 2019

Dorothy N. Wilber, 101, of La Porte, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in New Carlisle.
Dorothy was born on July 9, 1918, in Bakersfield, Missouri, to Arthur and Sarah (Fore) Cooper.
On Sept. 14, 1936 in Ellettsville, Indiana, she married Albert G. Wilber who preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1987. Surviving are her children, Mary (Virgil) Craft of Winamac, Ruth (Bill) Stayback of Rolling Prairie, Dave (Nancy) Wilber of La Porte, and Doreen Harmon of La Porte; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Daisy Szatkowski of Terre Haute; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents; husband; daughter, Betty Boerema; son, Frank Wilber; granddaughter, Debra L. Boerema; and two brothers.
Dorothy was a member of the Kingsbury Baptist Missionary Church. She enjoyed helping anyone she could with anything they needed and being outside with her family.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
