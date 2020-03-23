Dorothy Mae Porter Lindborg, 94, went to be with her Lord on March 20, 2020 in her home on the farm in La Porte County, Indiana.
Dorothy was born Sept. 2, 1925 to the late Martha Hannemann Porter and Harry Porter, from Union Mills, Indiana. She was married for 62 years to her grade school sweetheart, John Charles Lindborg on June 15, 1947 who passed on June 27, 2009. They are survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Roxy Lindborg Wiley (Gerry) of La Porte, Indiana and Sue Lindborg Fisher (Mark) of Bedford, Kentucky, plus grandchildren: Rob Wiley (Jennifer), Jody Wiley Fernando (Rukshan), Ian Lindborg Kunzman (Katrina) and Sean Lindborg Kunzman, plus great-grandchildren: Grace, Madeline, Norah Wiley, Maia and Jehan Fernando. Her favorite cousin Sharon Whitacre survives her as well, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
